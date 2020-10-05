Catching up with The Singletons, the Charlotte couple that went viral

Ray recorded a video serenading Roslyn to his rendition of Daniel Caesar’s “Get You,” with photos as a testament of her strength heading into surgery. The video has been viewed and shared by millions, with a highlight appearance on “The Ellen Show.”

Singleton’s wife, Roslyn, was first diagnosed with brain cancer in 2013 before the couple met. After surgery to remove the orange-sized tumor, Roslyn lived cancer-free until a routine check-up last year. She says doctors discovered a tumor about the size of a half-dollar in the same place as the previous one.

The performance was part of the team’s “Keep Pounding for a Crucial Catch” initiative honoring cancer fighters and survivors.

That’s all Charlotte resident Ray Singleton could say after receiving an email last week from the Carolina Panthers asking if he wanted to sing the national anthem during Sunday’s matchup against the Arizona Cardinals.

We caught up with the couple following Sunday’s game to chat about getting the email from the Panthers, Roslyn’s health update and what’s happened with Ray since going viral.

Answers are lightly edited for brevity and clarity.

Q. How did the opportunity come up for you to sing the national anthem at the Panthers game?

Ray: It was an email, and we were sitting on the couch. I didn’t know what to say. All I could say was “wow!” I couldn’t explain it, I was just like, “Baby, I gotta read the email to you.”

It said, “The Carolina Panthers want you to sing the national anthem at their Crucial Catch game.”

I still can’t believe it. I’m still floating.

Q. Roslyn, give us an update. How are you feeling? How are things going?

Roslyn: I’m amazing. I feel great…

Ray: Radiation is done.

Roslyn: … Start month six of chemo tomorrow [Oct. 5]. We give all glory to God because the situation doesn’t tackle us, we tackle the situation.

Q. What have been some of the messages you’ve received since your story went viral?

Roslyn: I think the main one we get is just the outpouring of love that Ray has given to me. I feel it’s kind of natural because it’s honestly how he’s been since we met. He’s always been overly loving, overly singing, always overly protective of me. He’s always been that person to me, so for people to acknowledge him, it makes it better for me because it makes me appreciate him as a person and husband even more.

Ray: I get messages from moms of kids with cancer, husbands who’ve been married 15-20 years are rooting me on saying, “You making us look good.” But the most powerful ones have been the young brothers who have been like, “What you’re doing, there’s not an example of you out there.” That means a lot to me.

Q. Ray, what’s been happening career-wise since you’ve gained popularity?

Ray: In the last month, things have taken off. I’m booked all month

Roslyn: Booked and busy.

Ray: I’m getting more wedding invites. I just sang the national anthem for the Panthers (laughs).

Roslyn: God is good.

Ray: God is incredible, and I receive it all. I’m ready for it.

Q. Anything else you want to add?

Ray: I just want to say, thank you. We appreciate all the love we get. The continuous love and support — not the tangible stuff but the stuff you have to feel — that means enough to me. I feel like I’m walking in my purpose now.

Roslyn: In honor and respect of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, I would outwardly like to extend everything I have to everyone that is fighting breast cancer because it is way more of an outward battle than brain cancer. Anyone that is outwardly battling that, I’m here for you because you’re stronger than I could ever be.