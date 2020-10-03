Saturday News Quiz

By Bethany Lane October 3, 2020 1. QCity BizFour Black-owned restaurants in Charlotte got Covid-19 relief grants from a major credit card company. Which company was it?*DiscoverAmexVisaMastercard2. NewsGov. Roy Cooper announced that movie theaters, conference centers, outdoor venues, amusement parks and bars with outdoor spaces can now reopen under the latest phase of his reopening plan. Which phase was it?*Phase 4Phase 5.5Phase 3Phase 3.53. GovernmentTo address unemployment, the city of Charlotte announced a program that will pay financial incentives to mid-size business that hire Charlotte residents. What's the name of that program?*Charlotte CaresMecklenburg MattersThrive Hiring GrantsOpen for Hiring4. Instagram ArticleThe bike-sharing program Charlotte B-Cycle relaunched under a new name with 250 revamped bikes. What is its new name?*Charlotte Joy RidesUptown PeddlesCharlotte CyclesBike Share Charlotte5. PeopleCharlotte lost a pioneer this week with the passing of Mary T. Harper, 84, who co-founded which institution?*The Excelsior ClubMert's Heart & SoulBiddle Hall at JCSUThe Harvey B. Gantt CenterEnter to WinNot Required: Submit your answers for a chance to win a $25 gift card. Must score 80% or higher. (Answers on confirmation page.)Name First Last Email CommentsThis field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Share your thoughts about this article: Click here Leave a Reply Cancel replyEditors will review your comment, which may be shared in our Morning Brew newsletter.Name * Email * City Daytime Phone Comment * TweetShareShare0 Shares
