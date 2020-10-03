Fatal shooting in southwest Charlotte leaves 1 dead

A man is dead following a shooting early Saturday in southwest Charlotte, CMPD has reported.

Authorities identified the victim as Jonquil Antoine Thompson, 35.

The shooting was reported shortly after 2 a.m. in the 4000 block of Conway Avenue, just south of South Boulevard and Scaleybark Road. When officers got there, they found Thompson wounded in a parking lot. He died at the scene.

CMPD released no information about a suspect or motive.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or visit the Crime Stoppers website at http://charlottecrimestoppers.com.

