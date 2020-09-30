Purchase permits, concealed carry applications spike since March, Mecklenburg sheriff says

Mecklenburg Sheriff Garry McFadden reports an unprecedented increase in purchase permit and concealed handgun permit applications since March. Before March — and Covid-19 — purchase permit applications averaged 1,506 per month in fiscal year 2020 and 1,130 in fiscal year 2019. Since March, the average climbed to 4,698 per month.

According to agency officials, the sheriff’s office registered 11,038 applications on Sept. 25, its highest number of outstanding applications ever.

Staff are currently processing purchase permit applications as of June 29, 2020. McFadden has authorized additional overtime and approved staff from other divisions to assist in the effort to meet the high demand.

Since reopening the division on June 1, there has been a 122% increase in the monthly average of applicants for new and renewal concealed handgun permit applications for June and July 2020 compared to the previous eleven months. The total number of concealed gun permit applications registered in July (1,473) and August (1,523) was 3,001.

Demand for the processing and issuing of concealed handgun permits continues to increase as appointments are already booked into December 2020. Staff are currently processing and issuing concealed handgun permits as of June 26.