City of Charlotte launches new hiring grant to create jobs for residents

To address growing unemployment rates, made worse by the pandemic, the City of Charlotte has launched the Thrive Hiring Grant, which will provide medium-sized businesses with funding to hire residents.

Under the grant, companies hire a minimum of five to 30 Charlotte residents as full-time employees with benefits, which begin within the first month of employment. Jobs must pay at least $13 per hour or a minimum annual salary of $27,040. (Jobs cannot be previously furloughed positions.)

As an incentive, businesses are paid $5,000 for each new employee, up to $150,000. Those located in the city’s Business Corridor Revitalization Geography (BCRG) may receive up to $180,000, or $6,000 per new hire. The city has allocated $750,000 for the grant, which translates to roughly 150 new jobs.

Businesses located in Charlotte that employ between 25 and 500 workers are eligible to apply.

