Bars, movie theaters, amusement parks, other venues can reopen under NC’s Phase 3

Movie theaters, conference centers, outdoor venues, amusement parks and bars with outdoor spaces and seating will be able to open on Friday at 5 p.m. under North Carolina’s Phase 3 reopening.

Gov. Roy Cooper announced today that Phase 3 will continue the state’s “dimmer-switch approach” to easing restrictions and mass gathering requirements to prevent community spread of Covid-19.

“Today we’re cautiously encouraged,” Cooper said. “Because of our stability, we’re taking another careful step forward.”

N.C. Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Mandy Cohen updated the public on the state’s data trends. Hospitalizations, positive test rates, Covid-like cases and lab-confirmed cases remain stable. Overall, the leveling of the data trends is a good thing, but Cohen still wants to continue to see the state’s cases decline. To help reduce cases, she advocated for the public to download the state’s SlowCOVIDNC Exposure Notification application and to get flu shots ahead of the cooler months.

“Our progress is fragile; we cannot take anything for granted,” Cohen said. “We’re going to need to double down to stop the spread of this virus.”

What changes in Phase 3?