Communities In Schools affiliate announces new president/CEO

Communities In Schools of Charlotte-Mecklenburg has named Men Tchaas Ari as its new president and CEO, effective Oct. 20.
Ari was selected after a nationwide search to oversee CIS-Charlotte, a local affiliate of the national Communities In Schools network. Staff provides case management services to 6,000-plus students annually in 54 Charlotte-Mecklenburg public schools.
“Communities In Schools is an outstanding non-profit organization dedicated to removing the barriers to success our students face,” said Ari, who has served as a CIS-Charlotte board member since July 2017. “I am excited and honored to be able to join them in this essential work.”
Ari is currently the deputy director of adult and economic services with Mecklenburg County’s Department of Social Services, where he leads a 700-member team and oversees an $80 million budget.
Previously, he managed client services as chief program officer at Crisis Assistance Ministry. Fluent in Spanish, Ari began his professional career with Mecklenburg County DSS as a bilingual food stamp case manager.
“Working for Mecklenburg County has shown me the importance of investing in education,” he said. “I’m convinced that education and social-emotional supports are key to ensuring all children reach their greatest potential.”
CIS-Charlotte Board Chair Natalie Alston said fellow board members were able to see Ari’s passion for the organization’s mission and serving young people.
“The search committee saw an even more profound scope of Men Tchaas’ expertise and passion for this work during the interview process,” she said. “We were thoroughly impressed every step of the way, and believe he will be a powerful and vocal advocate for our students and families, our staff, and our mission.”
The Morehouse College graduate is a native of Bloomfield, Connecticut. He has lived in Charlotte for 23 years.
