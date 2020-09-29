Communities In Schools affiliate announces new president/CEO

Communities In Schools of Charlotte-Mecklenburg has named Men Tchaas Ari as its new president and CEO, effective Oct. 20.

Ari was selected after a nationwide search to oversee CIS-Charlotte, a local affiliate of the national Communities In Schools network. Staff provides case management services to 6,000-plus students annually in 54 Charlotte-Mecklenburg public schools.

“Communities In Schools is an outstanding non-profit organization dedicated to removing the barriers to success our students face,” said Ari, who has served as a CIS-Charlotte board member since July 2017. “I am excited and honored to be able to join them in this essential work.”

Ari is currently the deputy director of adult and economic services with Mecklenburg County’s Department of Social Services, where he leads a 700-member team and oversees an $80 million budget.

Previously, he managed client services as chief program officer at Crisis Assistance Ministry. Fluent in Spanish, Ari began his professional career with Mecklenburg County DSS as a bilingual food stamp case manager.