Gunfire claims life of teen in northeast Charlotte

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police detectives are investigating the death of a teen male shot Sunday night near the intersection of North Tryon Street and East Arrowhead Drive in northeast Charlotte.

CMPD says officers responded to reports of a shooting around 8:45 p.m. near the 6100 block of North Tryon Street. Once there, officers found a male victim with an apparent gunshot wound. MEDIC pronounced him dead at the scene.

Anyone with information about the case can call 704-432-TIPS to speak with detectives or call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 to leave information anonymously.