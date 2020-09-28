22 Street Kitchen among four Charlotte restaurants awarded $25,000 Discover program grant

Customers nominated 22 Street Kitchen for Discover’s Eat It Forward Program, and owner Felicia Reese can’t believe the outpouring of support led to the food truck being one of 200 Black-owned restaurants selected to win a $25,000 prize.

“It feels surreal,” she said. “I didn’t know if it was real or not at first.”

Known for its Creole fusion menu, 22 Street Kitchen was among four Black-owned businesses in the Charlotte area to nab Discover’s funding. We previously reported that HotBox Next Level Kitchen in downtown Concord claimed its $25,000 award last month. Two other eateries — Leah & Louise at Camp North End and Cuzzo’s Cuisine in west Charlotte — were also randomly selected in the program’s weekly drawings.

The credit card company partnered with R&B singer Ciara to provide $5 million to Black restaurant owners trying to stay afloat during the Covid-19 pandemic. Many have struggled with access to funding. Company officials say the campaign is a way for people to support their favorite Black-owned restaurants.

“Covid-19 has wreaked havoc on businesses across the United States, and we want to help effect positive change by offering financial support to Black-owned restaurants, a segment of the economy that has been disproportionately impacted during this pandemic,” said Julie Loeger, Discover executive vice president and president of U.S. cards.