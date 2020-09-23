Trump’s talk of “patriotic education” draws critics

President Donald Trump thinks students need “patriot education.” In a highly politicized move, the president said he will sign an executive order to create the “1776 Commission.”

In a White House conference speech on American history, Trump said the commission will encourage educators to teach children about “the miracle of American history” and make plans to honor the 250th anniversary of the nation in 2026.

NPR reported that his new push is a direct response against demands for schools to teach more balanced American history, including the real story of slavery and the impacts of systematic racism. Particularly, he called out the New York Times, “1619 Project.” The collection of essays launched last August to coincide with the 400th anniversary since the first ship with enslaved Africans arrived on America’s shores.

“The left has warped, distorted and defiled the American story with deceptions, falsehoods and lies,” Trump said during the Sept. 17 speech at the National Archives Museum. “There’s no better example than the New York Times’ totally discredited 1619 Project.”

It’s important to note that the federal government has no jurisdiction over schools’ curriculum.