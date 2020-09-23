Oprah Winfrey Network drama “Delilah” to start filming in Charlotte next month

Once again, Charlotte will be in the spotlight on Oprah Winfrey’s network.

Gov. Roy Cooper revealed last week that “Delilah” will be one of five new projects that will start production in North Carolina by the end of October. The drama series, set to film in and around Charlotte, will air on the Oprah Winfrey Network next year.

“Delilah” stars Maahra Hill as Delilah Connolly, a headstrong, highly principled lawyer living in Charlotte. Series creator Craig Wright will serve as executive producer along with Charles Randolph-Wright and Oprah Winfrey. Wright is the creator behind OWN’s hit drama “Greenleaf,” which ended last month after five seasons. The network ranked it as the most-watched TV show for Black viewers.

Here’s a show synopsis about “Delilah,” according to a network press release:

Delilah’s doing her best to raise two kids alone and keep her ties to family, friends and faith strong, all the while ceaselessly seeking justice for those who need it most, in a time when the rich and powerful of Charlotte and beyond will do anything to stop her.