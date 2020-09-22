Two JCSU students selected for NFL Experienceship Program

College seniors Jada Strickland and Marqeisha Nelson will be the first students from Johnson C. Smith University to participate in an NFL mentoring and professional development program starting this month.

The Golden Bulls were two of 32 HBCU students selected for the NFL Events and Club Business Development Experienceship Program. More than 180 students applied for the competitive opportunity that provides hands-on experience in sports management, business and event production. Through the program’s two-prong approach to mentorship and professional development, students will gain exposure within departments that touch all facets of the NFL, from the league office to all 32 clubs.

Strickland, a business administration major and member of JCSU’s tennis team, said it felt pretty good to be selected, even though she doesn’t know what to expect in the coming months.

“I’m just grateful I got the opportunity to be a part of such a big organization, even if it is something minor,” she told QCity Metro during a phone interview Friday.

She initially hesitated to apply for the “experienceship,” but decided to go for it after the application kept popping up in her school email. Now, she can’t wait to connect with her mentor and learn the ins and outs of the NFL. She dreams of continuing with the league after graduation.