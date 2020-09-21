No criminal charges for CMPD officers connected to Harold Easter’s death, Meck DA says

The state will not seek criminal charges against the Charlotte-Mecklenburg police sergeant and four officers involved in the in-custody death of Harold Easter, Mecklenburg District Attorney Spencer Merriweather III said Monday.

In a 35-page report to the State Bureau of Investigation, Merriweather explained there wasn’t enough evidence to prosecute five sworn CMPD employees in connection to Easter’s death.

The decision follows CMPD Chief Johnny Jennings’ announcement Friday that the five employees were cited for termination after an internal investigation into the incident.

Police arrested Easter on Jan. 23 on drug and traffic charges. The report stated that he “ate a large amount of crack cocaine” before officers pulled him over. While in custody, the officers stripped-searched Easter and shackled him to the floor of an interrogation room. According to the DA’s office, police officers checked on him periodically. Surveillance footage shows him falling on the floor and experiencing seizures until the officers rush to provide medical aid, the report said.

Easter died three days later from cardiac arrest due to cocaine overdose. The medical examiner determined his death was accidental.