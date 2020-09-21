Michael Jordan becomes majority owner of new NASCAR team, signs Bubba Wallace

Michael Jordan can now add NASCAR team owner to his resume.

The NBA icon and Charlotte Hornets owner is partnering with three-time Daytona 500 race car driver Denny Hamlin to start a new NASCAR Cup Series team, according to a press release Monday night. The unnamed single-car team will premiere next year with rising star Bubba Wallace as its featured driver — the only Black driver racing full-time at NASCAR’s highest level.

“Growing up in North Carolina, my parents would take my brothers, sisters and me to races, and I’ve been a NASCAR fan my whole life,” Jordan said in a statement. “The opportunity to own my own racing team in partnership with my friend, Denny Hamlin, and to have Bubba Wallace driving for us, is very exciting for me.”

The move makes Jordan the first Black majority owner of a full-time race team in NASCAR’s premier series since Hall of Famer Wendell Scott owned and raced his car in the 1960s and ‘70s. The shortlist of Black owners in the NASCAR Cup Series also includes former NBA player Brad Daugherty, part-owner of JTG Daugherty Racing.

“Historically, NASCAR has struggled with diversity and there have been few Black owners,” he said in a statement. “The timing seemed perfect as NASCAR is evolving and embracing social change more and more.”