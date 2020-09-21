Giving Sarah Mingo Stevenson her flowers: County commissioners present the trailblazer with a proclamation

A day before Congresswoman Alma Adams honored Sarah Mingo Stevenson with a speech from the House floor, Mecklenburg County leaders officially recognized the pioneer and civil rights activist for her community impact.

During the Sept. 15 Board of County Commissioners meeting, Chairman George Dunlap presented a proclamation declaring the day as “Ms. Sarah Mingo Stevenson Day” for her 50-plus years of service to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg community. The group unanimously approved the resolution, with many recalling their connections with Stevenson.

She holds the title of several firsts in Charlotte-Mecklenburg’s history. In 1970, Stevenson became the first Black president of the district’s integrated PTA and was a leader in the push to desegregate Charlotte schools. A decade later, she was elected to the local school board, the first Black woman to serve in the role. She also co-founded the Tuesday Morning Breakfast forum in 1980 as a place for Black residents to voice concerns and learn about political and social matters. It became an important stop for anyone wanting to connect with Charlotte’s growing Black community.

“This is a Black woman who struggled years ago during the civil rights movement during the period of high segregation across this country but was able to rise above it because of her strength and her faith,” District 2 Commissioner Vilma Leake said, “and because of her desire in life to make things a little bit better for people that are Black.”

Sarah Mingo Stevenson. Photo: John D. Simmons | The Charlotte Observer

In addition to the praise, Leake said it saddened her that Stevenson — now almost 95 years old — hadn’t been honored sooner.