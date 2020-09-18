Election 2020: Here’s what you need to know

Be sure to place these important dates on your calendar.

To make sure you’re up to date with this year’s election QCity Metro has created this election guide to help you make an informed decision this political season.

The 2020 general election is fast approaching and all eyes will be on North Carolina as a battleground for the presidential election. Not only will voters decide the President, but they will also cast ballots for important statewide and local races — which in many ways affect people more immediately and drastically than federal policies.

Oct. 15 – 31: Early voting period

Oct. 27: Last day to submit absentee ballots by mail (election officials are encouraging voters to submit sooner)

Oct. 31: Last day to submit absentee ballots in person

Nov. 3: General Election Day

How to register to vote

You don’t want to get to your voting location and realize you’re not registered to vote. Check your registration status here.

In Mecklenburg County, voter registration can be completed electronically if you have a North Carolina driver’s license or an identification card from the North Carolina Department of Motor Vehicle.

Need to update your voter registration? Any changes must be submitted to the board of elections at least 25 days before Election day (Oct. 9). Voter registration applications submitted fewer than 25 days before the election won’t be processed in time for Election Day.

Mecklenburg County allows you to same-day register at any early voting site during the early voting period.

To register, you must be:

a U.S. citizen

a Mecklenburg County resident for at least 30 days

at least 18 years old.

* Those serving a sentence for a felony conviction — including probation, parole or post-release supervision — currently cannot register to vote. But, new guidance is coming for certain individuals in the N.C. criminal justice system based on a recent court order.

How to request a mail ballot

Voting by mail can be a convenient way to perform your civic duty. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, mail-in voting is also an option to cast your vote safely. QCity Metro previously reported on how the state board of elections has implemented BallotTrax to track your mail ballot and maintain voter confidence. Request an absentee ballot here or download the absentee request form here.

How to view your ballot

Previewing your ballot ahead of time will allow you to research the candidates and issues up for a vote. Mecklenburg residents can preview a sample ballot based on their address. Get started here.

Where to vote early

Currently, there are 33 early voting locations slated for early voting (local election officials are finalizing a site in the SouthPark area). Click here to find an early voting site near you.