Meet QCity Metro reporter Jonathan Limehouse

I’m a Raleigh native who moved to the Queen City for college and a new beginning. During my senior year at UNC Charlotte, I interned with QCity Metro and learned valuable reporting and multimedia skills that helped me grow as a journalist and content creator. Covering events like NBA All-Star Weekend, Black Enterprise’s FWD Conference, and even the shooting on my school’s campus gave me real-time reporting experience that I did not have before working with Glenn and Katrina.

A year later, I’m back with a greater appreciation for sharing stories that impact Black communities. My beat at QCity Metro will be neighborhoods north of uptown, including those along the North Tryon corridor and University City. I’m a huge sports fan, so you’ll see some sports culture stories from time to time. I’ll also report on the following topics and their intersection with Charlotte’s Black community:

Education

With the coronavirus pandemic and economic disparities affecting the 2020-21 school year, the impact on education is an ever-changing task that I look forward to undertaking.

Beyond stories of Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools and colleges in the area, I’ll be spotlighting the people and issues related to historically Black universities with a large Charlotte presence. Of course, Johnson C. Smith University, but also Livingstone College, North Carolina A&T State University, North Carolina Central University and Winston-Salem State University.