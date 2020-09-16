“Covering Black communities has been my passion”: Meet Janey Tate, QCity Metro’s newest reporter

Covering Black communities with dignity and respect has been my passion since I began my journalism career 10 years ago in Miami, Florida. However, early on in my career, I realized that mainstream media wasn’t about that life.

For years, I struggled and fought with editors to make sure we provided fair and balanced coverage of our Black communities — a battle I didn’t always win. It frustrated me, and I wished there was a media company that held that value as I did. I realized a company like this existed a few years ago when I saw that my former classmate and QCity Metro’s managing editor, Katrina Louis, was working for this dope company.

I loved the coverage QCity Metro provided its readers. I said to myself, given the opportunity, I would love to work for an organization like this. Fast forward two years later, life has aligned itself for me to fulfill this goal.

I’m excited to join the QCity Metro and continue the team’s coverage in neighborhoods on the west side, largely Charlotte’s Historic West End. I’ll also be covering the culture scene and small business. It will be my duty and pleasure to be on the pulse of happenings in the area and important issues. Historically Black communities across the country have been victims of gentrification, redlining and racist policies. Our role as a media company is to inform our neighbors so they can make the best decision for their everyday lives. My role will be to uplift your stories with truth, respect and swag.

As a Charlotte newbie, I want to get to know our readers and be a trusted voice. I’m looking forward to learning and growing in the Queen City. I hope you’ll join me for this ride. Don’t hesitate to reach out with your news tips at jtate@qcitymetro.com.