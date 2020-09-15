Jonathan Ferrell: Community activists want you to never forget his name

About 50 people gathered at Marshall Park last night in memory of Jonathan Ferrell, a 24-year-old killed by a Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officer, Randall Kerrick.

Yesterday marked the seventh anniversary of Ferrell’s death. Each year, Kass Ottley and other Charlotte justice activists hold a vigil for Ferrell so the community doesn’t forget his name or his story.

On the night of Sept. 14, 2013, Ferrell had been in a car accident and went to a nearby home for help. The person at home called 911, perceiving Ferrell as a threat.

Kerrick, one of three officers dispatched to investigate what the homeowner thought was an attempted break-in, told a jury that he shot Ferrell after the former college football player refused orders to get on the ground and ran toward him.

A voluntary manslaughter charge against the officer was dismissed after jurors deadlocked 8-4 to acquit him. The city paid $2.25 million to settle a wrongful death lawsuit filed by the Ferrell family.