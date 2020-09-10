HotBox Next Level Kitchen wins $25,000 from Discover’s Eat It Forward Program

HotBox Next Level Kitchen, a downtown Concord eatery located inside Southern Strain Brewery, is one of 200 winners of Discover’s Eat It Forward program. The prize: $25,000.

The credit card company partnered with R&B singer Ciara to give $5 million to Black restaurant owners who have struggled mightily amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Local chef Michael Bowling — and sister/co-owner, Joy — will use the money to help recoup earnings and keep the restaurant afloat. He said they tried to offer take-out when Gov. Roy Cooper ordered restaurants and bars to stop dine-in service in March, but their clientele was not receptive to it.

“I was losing more money trying to be open,” he said.

Business partners and siblings, Michael (left) and Joy (right) Bowling, received $25,000 from Discover’s Eat It Forward Program to help their restaurant, HotBox Next Level Kitchen, recoup financial losses caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. Photo: Jonathan Cooper

Business picked up once Cooper proceeded with the state’s “Safer at Home” Phase 2.