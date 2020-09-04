Statewide council to focus on Black entrepreneurship

NC IDEA Foundation has formed the North Carolina Black Entrepreneurship Council (NC BEC), which is dedicated to serving the entrepreneurial aspirations and economic potential of North Carolina’s Black community.

The Durham-based private foundation supports North Carolina entrepreneurs through grants, programs and access to a resource network to accelerate their growth. According to a news release, establishing the council is a result of NC IDEA’s previous commitment that no less than 50% of programmatic and funding resources go toward underserved, under-resourced and underrepresented communities — notably minorities, women and those who live in rural areas.

“The Council will focus on economically empowering Black people with entrepreneurship, thereby combating economic inequality that perpetuates racial disparities,” Thom Ruhe, CEO and president of NC IDEA, said in a statement.

NC BEC launches with $500,000 with hopes of additional funding from other organizations, companies and individuals. Last week, the foundation named its 25 inaugural members — with seven representing Charlotte.

“We are encouraged and humbled that our announcement of the Council drew an overwhelming response from accomplished individuals, affirming community support for this vital work,” Ruhe said.