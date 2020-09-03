YMCA of Greater Charlotte staggers reopening indoor facilities, beginning Sept. 5

Now that gyms have the green light to open, the YMCA of Greater Charlotte has released plans to welcome members back into several of its indoor fitness areas.

Beginning Sept. 5, members will be allowed inside the following branches:

Brace Family – 3127 Weddington Rd., Matthews

Dowd – 400 E. Morehead St.

Harris – 5900 Quail Hollow Rd.

Keith Family – 8100 Old Mallard Creek Rd.

Lake Norman – 21300 Davidson St., Cornelius

Lowe’s – 170 Joe V. Knox Ave., Mooresville

McCrorey – 3801 Beatties Ford Rd.

Morrison Family – 9405 Bryant Farms Rd.

Stratford Richardson – 1946 West Blvd.

Hours and offerings will vary by branch.

In June, the Y phased in outdoor workouts at six of its branches under Phase 2, which increased outdoor gatherings to 25 people. Several of its indoor and outdoor pools also reopened. Indoor gyms and exercise facilities had been closed since Gov. Roy Cooper ordered them shut in March to minimize community spread of the coronavirus.

Cooper announced Tuesday that the facilities could reopen with 30% capacity as part of North Carolina’s Phase 2.5 guidelines. Unlike restaurants and retail that can operate at 50% capacity, N.C. Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Mandy Cohen said state and health officials “wanted to be more restrictive” because gyms and fitness centers are places with a higher likelihood for the virus to spread.