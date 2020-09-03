YMCA of Greater Charlotte staggers reopening indoor facilities, beginning Sept. 5

Now that gyms have the green light to open, the YMCA of Greater Charlotte has released plans to welcome members back into several of its indoor fitness areas.
Beginning Sept. 5, members will be allowed inside the following branches:
- Brace Family – 3127 Weddington Rd., Matthews
- Dowd – 400 E. Morehead St.
- Harris – 5900 Quail Hollow Rd.
- Keith Family – 8100 Old Mallard Creek Rd.
- Lake Norman – 21300 Davidson St., Cornelius
- Lowe’s – 170 Joe V. Knox Ave., Mooresville
- McCrorey – 3801 Beatties Ford Rd.
- Morrison Family – 9405 Bryant Farms Rd.
- Stratford Richardson – 1946 West Blvd.
Hours and offerings will vary by branch.
In June, the Y phased in outdoor workouts at six of its branches under Phase 2, which increased outdoor gatherings to 25 people. Several of its indoor and outdoor pools also reopened. Indoor gyms and exercise facilities had been closed since Gov. Roy Cooper ordered them shut in March to minimize community spread of the coronavirus.
Cooper announced Tuesday that the facilities could reopen with 30% capacity as part of North Carolina’s Phase 2.5 guidelines. Unlike restaurants and retail that can operate at 50% capacity, N.C. Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Mandy Cohen said state and health officials “wanted to be more restrictive” because gyms and fitness centers are places with a higher likelihood for the virus to spread.
“While our work has continued and we have been open and operational in various capacities throughout this crisis, we realize that many of our members miss our indoor health and wellness offerings most,” said Todd Tibbits, YMCA of Greater Charlotte’s president and CEO.
Beyond fitness, YMCA branches have served as Covid-19 testing sites and personal protective equipment distribution sites and provided free childcare for healthcare workers.
The organization hasn’t escaped financial impacts of the Covid shutdown. Leaders say there was a 40% decline in revenue triggered by a decline of more than 50% in membership and program fees. Membership and programs make up nearly 90% of the Y’s revenue.
As a large nonprofit, officials said the organization didn’t qualify for Paycheck Protection Program loans, which resulted in a reduction of 12.5% of its full-time staff. According to a press release, the Y expects a revenue shortfall of $40 million this year.
