Another!? Food Truck debuts with Dirty Mac, Not Your Daddy’s Ribs and more

One of Charlotte’s latest meals on wheels has a name so simple, it’s actually hard to forget.

Another!? Food Truck began service Friday and co-owner/chef Anthony Denning is delivering creativity, personality and complexity that he hopes to set him apart.

“It’s like a breath of fresh air with a new menu and new concept,” he told QCity Metro the day after the grand opening.

The 27-year-old was one of three chefs behind the global food-inspired 225 Street Food. Denning took over and rebranded the food truck alongside his fiancee and business partner, Kristen Bandoo.