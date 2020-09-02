Another!? Food Truck debuts with Dirty Mac, Not Your Daddy’s Ribs and more

One of Charlotte’s latest meals on wheels has a name so simple, it’s actually hard to forget.
Another!? Food Truck began service Friday and co-owner/chef Anthony Denning is delivering creativity, personality and complexity that he hopes to set him apart.
“It’s like a breath of fresh air with a new menu and new concept,” he told QCity Metro the day after the grand opening.
The 27-year-old was one of three chefs behind the global food-inspired 225 Street Food. Denning took over and rebranded the food truck alongside his fiancee and business partner, Kristen Bandoo.
On the menu
It’s comfort food with a modern, Southern twist. Items range from $3 to $12.
A sample of the initial menu includes
- Dirty Mac (macaroni and cheese with braised beef, collard greens, the signature Average sauce — think Southern-style Polynesian barbecue sauce — topped with cornbread crumble)
- Hot Chicken Smash (grilled cheese-style sandwich with grilled chicken breast, Monterey Jack cheese, house pickles, house-made herb ranch and crispy onions)
- Carolina Patriot (Carolina-style shrimp roll with Carolina slaw and Average sauce served on a New England-style roll)
Denning says his favorite item on the menu is the Not Your Daddy’s Ribs, served with a dry rub or the Average sauce. Customers will have to order early to get a taste since Denning says these will be limited.
Chef to watch
The Raleigh native moved to Charlotte in 2011 to attend culinary school at the Art Institute of Charlotte. His pursuit of a culinary career was inspired by the time he spent cooking with his grandfather.
In 2018, he started 225 Street Food with two former business partners. Earlier this year, Soul Food Sessions — the popular collective of Black culinary professionals — showcased Denning alongside a group of his peers during the Young Gunz dinner. The evening featured up-and-coming chefs and mixologists. Bandoo’s Puerto Rican heritage was the muse for his alcapurrias dish, fritters served with beet black garlic salsa and a root leaf salad with a sazon vinaigrette.
Where to get Another!? Food Truck?
The duo is looking forward to popping up in neighborhoods across Charlotte and surrounding areas. Follow Another!? Food Truck on Instagram for the latest schedule. Times and locations will be announced every Sunday by 5 p.m.
