Opinion | Fair housing is key to economic equity

Our region is grappling with the dismal reality that the best predictor of the future earning potential of children who grow up in Charlotte is their neighborhood ZIP code.

Whereas the reasons for this and solutions are complex, one thing is clear: without fair, equal access to affordable housing in high opportunity areas of our city, kids from impoverished neighborhoods will be curtailed in their ability to catch up and succeed.

The Fair Housing Act of 1968 was enacted to protect people from discrimination when they are renting or buying a home, getting a mortgage, or seeking housing assistance. It was intended to right the wrongs of America’s segregationist past including the common practice of redlining in the mortgage industry and enacting deed restrictions which kept African Americans and other people of color from purchasing homes in certain areas.

I’ve worked in affordable housing for more than thirty years. And one thing that stuck with me is that all families, all races desire a safe and decent home to live. Families want to raise their children in healthy communities, including access to quality education. Creating communities with racial and economic diversity leads to better understanding of each other’s values and assurance for leveling the ability for families to live equally.

Despite the Fair Housing Act’s best intentions, many vestiges of segregation remain and can be seen throughout Charlotte. An example is “R-3” zoning throughout our suburbs that restricts land use to single family homes. This makes it difficult to build affordable multi-family housing in high opportunity areas of the city without rezoning actions, which often become divisive, controversial, and ultimately unsuccessful.