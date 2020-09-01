Gyms, museums, playgrounds to reopen under NC’s Phase 2.5, Cooper says

Beginning Friday at 5 p.m., more businesses will be allowed to reopen under North Carolina’s Safer at Home Phase 2.5.

Governor Roy Cooper announced Tuesday the state is continuing its “dimmer-switch approach” of easing business restrictions and mass gathering requirements in place to limit community spread of the coronavirus.

“We can do this safely only if we keep doing what we know works — wearing masks and social distancing,” Cooper said during the press briefing. “In fact, a new phase is exactly when we need to take this virus even more seriously.”

N.C. Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Mandy Cohen shared an update on North Carolina’s data trends. Hospitalizations and Covid-like cases have declined while lab-confirmed cases and positive test rates are stable. Although the numbers are moving in the right direction, Cohen says they remain high.

What changes in Phase 2.5?

Under Executive Order 163: