University City Wine Fest returns with boutique events

University City Partners announced new dates for its signature wine festival after it was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The fourth annual University City Wine Fest will take place Sept. 16-20 at multiple locations around the lake and boardwalk at the Shoppes at University Place.

What’s new?

The main event will feature a variety of wines from several regional wineries, but three new events are on the schedule. Grab your +1 for a paddle boat ride on the lake, enjoy a five-course meal at an intimate dinner party, or do some shopping while supporting local businesses.

Expect limited capacity at events to accommodate for social distancing. Guests won’t be able to purchase same-day tickets.

“We look forward to holding the festival to most importantly support local business owners that have been impacted by the coronavirus, and to provide a safe way for individuals to enjoy community,” Darlene Heater, executive director of University City Partners, said in a statement.

Full Schedule

Sept.16, 6 – 7:30 p.m. – Wine Wednesday on the Water

Wine Wednesday on the Water Sept. 17, 6 – 9 p.m. – Royal Wine and Dine Event

Royal Wine and Dine Event Sept. 18, 6 – 9 p.m. – Nails, Champagne & Shopping

Nails, Champagne & Shopping Sept. 19, 2 – 6 p.m. – 4th Annual University City Wine Fest

4th Annual University City Wine Fest Sept. 20, 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. – Rose’ Mimosa Soiree

Tickets range from $10-$50. All proceeds benefit literacy programming at Charlotte Mecklenburg University City Regional and Sugar Creek Libraries. Click here for more info.