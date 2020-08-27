CMPD releases video from June 2 protest, captures “They’re all about to be gassed” comments

Newly released video footage is reigniting tensions stemming from a June protest in uptown Charlotte.

On Wednesday, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department released 50 video clips of body camera footage and surveillance captured from their vantage point on June 2 as protesters marched in response to the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Live streams from that night — most popular was from Queen City Nerve — showed officers firing tear gas into a crowd of protesters on Fourth Street trapping them from exiting the cloud of smoke.

CMPD actions drew intense scrutiny and further demands for police reform, particularly the use of chemical agents.

The State Bureau of Investigation launched an independent review of the incident that concluded CMPD did follow policy and said protesters did have a way to exit Fourth Street. However, CMPD Chief Johnny Jennings said the department petitioned the court for permission to publicly release all video footage from that night.

In the most damning of CMPD’s footage is clip #34, where one officer is heard outlining the plan for two police squads to “step out and hammer their ass” at different locations and acknowledging that protesters would be “bottle-necked” on Fourth Street. Moments later, the officer says, “Hey, wave goodbye. They’re all about to get gassed,” as protesters pass by chanting “Hands up, don’t shoot.”