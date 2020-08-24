Franchisees set to open gourmet hot dog eatery in University City

Hot dog lovers can soon indulge in a selection of gourmet hot dogs when The Original Hot Dog Factory expands into Charlotte this fall.

The Georgia-based restaurant chain, featuring over 20 specialty hot dogs, originally opened in 2010 and rebranded in 2015. It gained popularity after appearances on Bravo’s “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” TV series. Company owner Dennis McKinley is engaged to cast member Porsha Williams.

Brothers Michael and Anthony Hailey bought into the franchise earlier this year and included nephew Sherod McNealy as owner/operator. No one could predict the coronavirus impact, but the Charlotte natives say they have a better understanding of how to operate in the hard-hit hospitality industry.

“The one thing about opening in the pandemic as opposed to being open when the pandemic hit is that we have a plan to operate from the beginning,” said Anthony, the self-proclaimed hot dog enthusiast. “We know exactly what we need to do and how we need to do things so that we can continue to do business.”

The restaurant is still under construction, but the owners hope to open next month.

On the menu