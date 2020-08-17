Father charged after 2-year-old son finds gun, fatally shots himself

A two-year-old boy is dead and his father is facing criminal charges after the child found a loaded gun and shot himself.
The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD) identified the boy as Amar Cureton.
The shooting was reported shortly after 10 p.m. Saturday in the 5500 block of Reagan Drive, which is near the Hidden Valley neighborhood in northeast Charlotte. While investigating the shooting, CMPD officers found a second gun at the location.
The boy’s father, age 24, was arrested and charged with involuntary manslaughter, two counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a stolen firearm and failure to secure a firearm to protect a minor.
The shooting was the second such incident in four day.
On Wednesday, a 25-year-old man was arrested after a 2-year-old child found the man’s gun and shot himself. The child was last reported in stable condition.
One person is dead and two others were being treated for life-threatening injuries following a shooting in west Charlotte late Saturday.
The shooting was reported in the 2900 block of Reid Avenue, which is near West Boulevard, shortly after 9:30 p.m. CMPD did not immediately release the victims’ names.
