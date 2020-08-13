Gun owner charged after child’s accidental shooting in west Charlotte

A 25-year-old man faces criminal charges after a child found the man’s gun and suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The shooting was reported shortly after 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 1400 Block of Camp Green Street in west Charlotte.

According to an initial police report, the child and his family were visiting a family friend at the Camp Green residence when the child found the man’s gun and shot himself.

The child was taken to a hospital with injuries initially described as life threatening. As of early Thursday, the child was reported to be in stable condition.

The owner of the gun was charged with failure to secure a weapon.