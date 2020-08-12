Google initiative puts Charlotte arts scene on world stage

Tech giant Google is partnering with 13 Charlotte institutions to bring the city’s culture — past and present — to its Arts & Culture platform where “the world can go to one virtual destination to experience this outstanding city,” said Simon Delacroix, U.S. Lead of Google Arts & Culture.
“From its fascinating museums to its delightful culinary scene to its achievements as a business hub, Charlotte is captivating,” Delacroix said in a news release.
The site showcases over 3,000 artworks and artifacts, and more than 50 stories that explore Charlotte’s culture and history. It also pays special homage to Black artists and influencers through interactive exhibits including:
- 20 African American Artists You Should Know from the Harvey B. Gantt Center for African-American Arts & Culture,
- civil rights exhibits from the Atkins Library at UNC Charlotte and Levine Museum of the New South, and
- an oral history of Charlotte’s Brooklyn neighborhood from Black residents.
“From Charlotte and Davidson’s James Beard Award nominated chefs to the Harvey B. Gantt Center for African-American Arts & Culture, so much is captured on this site for our state and world to enjoy,” Congresswoman Alma Adams said in a statement. “I am proud that Google Arts & Culture chose to celebrate the crown jewels of the Queen City.”
Charlotte is the first city in the South and third in the United States to be featured in Google Arts & Culture’s global quest to share the unique culture of cities. Along with Kansas City and Milwaukee, Charlotte joins European cultural hubs such as Milan and Naples, Italy; Lyon, France; and Hamburg, Germany, on the platform.
“We all know the value that arts and culture can add to a growing city like ours and we appreciate when others show interest in what we’ve established,” Mayor Vi Lyles said in the news release.
On the platform, visitors can:
- meet artists like Aurora Robson, Mel Chin and John W. Love, Jr., and learn about the McColl Center’s artist residency program that supports their work;
- take a 360-degree virtual field trip to the Levine Museum of the New South;
- take a curated tour of 18 award-winning NASCAR race cars;
- meet the local raptor population;
- take a stroll around the city’s iconic public artworks;
- listen to symphony performances;
- dive into over 2,000 new costumes and decorative arts from the Mint Museum;
- get a taste of Charlotte’s food scene and more.
Google Arts & Culture partners in Charlotte include the Mint Museum, Harvey B. Gantt Center for African-American Arts & Culture, Charlotte Regional Visitors Authority, Levine Museum of the New South, NASCAR Hall of Fame, Bechtler Museum of Modern Art, Arts & Science Council, Atkins Library at UNC Charlotte, Goodyear Arts, Carolina Raptor Center, Charlotte Symphony, and the McColl Center for Art + Innovation.
Explore Charlotte’s Art & Culture scene: Visit the Google Arts & Culture website or download the app: Android | iOS
