Charlotte mayor Vi Lyles apologizes for past discrimination

The first Black woman elected to lead Charlotte’s government has apologized for decades of city policies that now contribute to racial inequity — policies implemented by her white predecessors.



Reading from a statement at Monday’s City Council meeting, Mayor Vi Lyles called Charlotte’s history “a tale of two cities” with “great prosperity and great poverty.”

Why it matters: The apology comes as America wrestles anew with its history of bigotry and racial discrimination. In a growing number of cities, including mountain town of Asheville, elected leaders have passed resolutions to provide “reparations” to Black communities hurt by racist policies.

Those “reparations” do not include payments to individuals.

In addressing Charlotte’s past, Lyles said many of the disparities we see today are rooted in city policies that burdened entire Black communities. She especially mentioned the neighborhood of Brooklyn, which was wiped off the map and its residents dispersed during the 1960s era of urban renewal.