Kamala Harris named as Joe Biden’s historic running mate

It’s official. Joe Biden has selected California senator Kamala Harris as his vice presidential pick. Biden’s campaign announced the news Tuesday, followed by Biden’s tweets calling Harris a “fearless fighter for the little guy” and “one of the country’s finest public servants.”

Picking Harris makes good on Biden’s pledge to choose a woman for his running mate. It also solidifies her as the first Black woman and Indian American on a major party ticket as vice president.

The 55-year-old Howard University alum tweeted that she was “honored” to join the campaign. House Majority Whip James Clyburn (D-SC) told NBC News that as a father of three daughters and graduate of a historically Black university that he was “ecstatic” about the selection.

At a time when America is reckoning with issues of racial justice, Harris has used her platform as the lone Black woman in the Senate to speak up. Her interrogations of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh and former Attorney General Jeff Sessions during Senate hearings garnered appeal from Democrat supporters.

Harris waged her own campaign for president that led to clashes with Biden during the Democratic debates last year, particularly once she criticized his opposition to busing and working with segregationist senators. However, she dropped her presidential bid in December and later endorsed Biden.