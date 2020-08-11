CMS to roll out meal program for students during school closings

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools announced its “CMS Eats at Home” initiative as families prepare for schools reopening remotely in efforts to reduce the spread of the coronavirus.

During the first two weeks of school, Aug. 17 to Aug. 31, the district is offering one free breakfast and lunch meal to CMS students at 40 grab-and-go meal sites during weekdays. School sites will be open from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Beginning Sept. 1, families can receive meal bundles for five days of breakfast and lunch. Bundles are free for students who qualify for free or reduced lunch, otherwise, bundles are $15. Forty percent of the district’s 150,000 enrolled students qualified for free or reduced lunch last school year, the Charlotte Observer reported.

How to receive meal bundles

Families must preorder meal bundles through their PayPAMS accounts by Aug. 18 for delivery or Aug. 26 for pickup.

Students will be grouped and assigned a weekday for meal bundle delivery and pickup. Families can pick up meal bundles at school sites across the district from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. As an alternative, school transportation employees will deliver meal bundles to designated bus stops.