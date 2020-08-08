Meet Ron Weathers, a QCity Newcomer

What brought you here? This is [me and my wife’s] second time living in Charlotte. I first moved to Charlotte after I completed my sports medicine fellowship at Duke University (2009-2011).

In the 10 years since we moved away, I’ve worked for two different NBA franchises as director of rehabilitation and assistant athletic trainer for the Los Angeles Lakers and Orlando Magic. And, I’ve worked at the college level in Duke’s athletics department taking care of athletes.

When the opportunity to launch my own practice came about, I could think of no better place than Charlotte to be its location.

What do you like best about Charlotte? I love that Charlotte is a melting pot. There are people from all over. It’s cool to experience the different cultures and backgrounds and how that comes together in this vibrant and growing city.

What do you like least about Charlotte? As someone who enjoys cycling, I wish the Uptown area was a little more bike friendly.

How do you hope to get involved in the community? I’d love to get involved in the community in any way that I can. In the short time I’ve been here, I’ve tried to get a sense of the history of the area by checking out a few area museums and talking to people who’ve lived here a while. I hope to continue to do that. I’d also like to get involved in mentoring and fitness organizations.

What’s been your most memorable moment since moving here? Three inches of snow in Charlotte.

Connect with Ron: Instagram | Facebook | LinkedIn | Website

Editor’s Note: Have you lived in the Charlotte area one year or less? Let us introduce you to the community as a Qcity Newcomer. Click this link to get started.