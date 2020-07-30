JCSU goes remote for fall semester

Johnson C. Smith University announced Thursday that in-person classes have been canceled for the fall semester.

School officials said they informed stakeholders on June 26 about the decision to reopen campus in August. However, administrators reversed their decision Thursday as the number of confirmed Covid-19 cases continues to rise.

“Because the rate of transmission of the coronavirus shows no sign of slowing down and in the interest of the health and safety of everyone in the JCSU family and our community, the Board of Trustees, the Administration and President Clarence D. Armbrister have made the difficult decision to deliver instruction solely online for the fall 2020 semester,” school officials said in a statement.

Campus has been closed to students since March. Previously, the school canceled its spring commencement ceremony and fall homecoming activities.