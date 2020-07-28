“I get it. I’m a mother and teacher, too”: CMS teacher shares why she opted daughter out of district’s Plan B+ Remote

When Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools announced that registration was open for its Full Remote Academy, Dawn Bratton signed her daughter up on the first day. By the time registration closed nine days later, on July 26, Bratton’s rising fifth-grader was among 52,552 students enrolled in the online-only program. That’s nearly 36% of the district’s 146,887 students enrolled in the first month of school last year.

CMS board members approved a “Plan B+ Remote” reopening scenario, in which K-12 students are assigned to one of three groups that will each get three or four in-person orientation days scheduled for the first two weeks of school. Students registered in the remote-learning academy will remain assigned to their current school but bypass the district’s in-person onboarding rotations. Additionally, they’ll continue remote learning if CMS decides during the semester to bring students back into classrooms.

Many children are missing the social interaction they’ll get at school, so parents are explaining what their kids’ “new normal” will look like for the upcoming school year.

“My conversation with my daughter is that, unfortunately, you’re not going back into the building,” Bratton said of her 10-year-old, who attends Oakhurst STEAM Academy in east Charlotte. “She doesn’t like it, and I don’t like it for her, but she understands that mom and dad are going to do the best they can to make sure this is as normal a fifth-grade year as possible.”

Mecklenburg County is considered a coronavirus “hot spot” by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Last week, CDC Director Robert Redfield defined current hot spots as places where more than 5% of coronavirus tests come back positive.