CMPD officer on unpaid leave after he was arrested in Union County

A Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officer was placed on unpaid leave after he was arrested in Union County and charged with driving while impaired and carrying a concealed weapon.

CMPD identified the officer as Lorenzo Knaff.

According to a statement issued by CMPD, Knaff was arrested Sunday by a North Carolina State Highway Patrol officer. CMPD did not offer further details about the arrest.

Knaff was hired by CMPD on May 15, 2006, and is currently assigned to the Airport Law Enforcement Division.

In a statement Monday, CMPD Chief Johnny Jennings said: It is always disheartening to me when I learn that one of our officers has violated the very laws that we are sworn to uphold. Professional accountability is a priority for the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, and our officers are expected to maintain this standard at all times.”