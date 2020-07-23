Senator blocks bill to make Juneteenth a national holiday

A bipartisan attempt to solidify Juneteenth (June 19) as a federal holiday has failed in the U.S. Senate.

Sen. Ron Johnson (R- Wis.) blocked the legislation Wednesday, saying that while he supports celebrating the ending of slavery in the U.S., it would cost taxpayers in the private sector about $600 million annually to give federal workers a paid day off.

“…[that’s a] $600 million bill that hardworking taxpayers would have to foot in an era where we are $26.5 trillion in debt, and 17 million of our fellow Americans are currently unemployed,” Johnson said from the Senate floor Wednesday.

The Juneteenth National Independence Day Act was introduced last month by Sen. Ed Markey (D-Mass.) and co-sponsored by a bipartisan group of 55 senators, including Sen. Richard Burr (R-NC) and Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC).

Efforts to make Juneteenth a federal holiday intensified as nationwide protests against police brutality and systemic racism swelled in the wake of George Floyd’s killing by a Minneapolis police officer.