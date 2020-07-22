Police: 2 dead, 1 injured in two shootings

A 27-year-old woman is dead after she was shot during an armed robbery in northeast Charlotte — one of two people killed in separate shootings on Tuesday.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg police identified the woman as Katie Elizabeth Eckerd. She was found, fatally wounded, inside a car at a shopping center in the 2800 block of W. Sugar Creek Road.
CMPD officers had been called to the location at 5:10 p.m. to investigate a report of an armed robbery. No arrest was announced.
Earlier on Tuesday, Tykari Brown, 23, was shot and killed in the 1700 block of West Boulevard.
When police officers arrived to investigate the shooting, they found Brown inside a vehicle. “Officers and MEDIC attempted life saving measures including CPR but were unsuccessful,” CMPD said in a statement.
Officers also found a second man at the scene who had been struck by a bullet. He was taken to a hospital with injuries described as non-life threatening.
No arrest was immediately announced.
Anyone with information is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a homicide detective, or leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.
