Major Charlotte venues approved as early voting sites

The Mecklenburg County Board of Elections approved 33 early voting sites during its meeting Tuesday, including Bank of America Stadium, Spectrum Center and Bojangles’ Coliseum.

Why it matters: With hotly contested races on election ballots this fall, county officials are exploring spacious options to help voters follow social distancing guidelines at the polls.

Residents who choose not to vote in person can complete the absentee ballot request form. Absentee ballots will be mailed beginning in September.

On Wednesday, Hornets Sports & Entertainment (HSE) released more details about early voting dates and times at the Spectrum Center. The arena will serve as an early voting site Oct. 15 through Oct. 31. Weekday voting hours will be 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays.

Last week, HSE announced that Election Day will be a paid company holiday. Employees will be encouraged to use the day to vote and volunteer at polling sites or within the community.