As census deadline approaches, organizers look to push participation rates higher in Mecklenburg

And then he added another group historically undercounted: Black males between ages 18 and 35.

Bob Coats, the governor’s census liaison for North Carolina, said those hard-to-count populations are often

Why it matters: Census data is used for a variety of purposes, including deciding how federal tax dollars will be spent at the state and local levels. So communities that are undercounted in the census effectively end up sending those tax dollars to other communities, where they help to pay for things such as roads, hospitals, schools, and social services.

But as the Oct. 31 census deadline approaches, organizers are looking to push that number higher — especially in communities where residents are deemed “hard to count.”

About 61.5% of the households in Mecklenburg County had completed the U.S. Census as of yesterday, enough to place Mecklenburg 19th among the state’s 100 counties.

“I think part of it has been distrust,” he said. “The level of distrust toward government surveys and sharing information with government, has only increased. People are concerned, how’s this data going to be used, how confidential is my data, is this going to be shared with other government agencies?”

Today in Mecklenburg County, officials have organized what they are calling a census “Day of Action,” and they are asking residents to spread the census message among their friends and neighbors. (Download a flyer with ideas.)

Census data show that some Mecklenburg communities are trailing the countywide average, and some are trailing by a wide margin. Those communities tend to be located west, north, and east of uptown Charlotte.

In nine Mecklenburg census tracts that include six zip codes — 28262, 28213, 28217, 28208, 28210 and 28223 — participation rates are 40% or less.

The Covid effect

Officials said the Covid-19 outbreak has made getting an accurate count more difficult.

Because of the pandemic, federal officials decided to extend the census deadline until Oct. 31, and they delayed sending census workers into communities to knock on doors.

Those workers are now scheduled to begin fanning out on Aug. 11, but that date could change, Coats said, if the pandemic worsens.

The workers will be dispatched to households that have not completed the survey. In keeping with health guidelines, they will not enter homes, will wear face coverings, will practice social distancing, and will carry hand sanitizer. They also will wear badges that identify them as census workers.

Until that phase of the census begins, officials are encouraging residents to take the survey voluntarily.

“The sooner you do that, the more likely you won’t have to be visited by a census worker,” Coats said, noting that for the first time, residents may take the survey by going online at https://my2020census.gov.

Spreading the word

Before Covid-19, volunteers used parties and social events to drum up support for taking the census. But along with the health risks associated with Covid-19, such events have been scrapped in favor of social distancing.

To mitigate the Covid-19 impact, James Lee and other volunteers at Project 70Forward have been organizing census caravans to travel through Black and Brown communities. The first caravans were in the Lockwood and Beatties Ford Road neighborhoods. Another, in Grier Heights, is scheduled for Saturday. Lee said the group will drive through Hidden Valley on Aug. 22.

Lee, who described himself as a veteran who was once homeless, said 70Forward is focused on getting services to Mecklenburg residents with disabilities. Getting a correct census count, he said, is a significant part of that effort.

Lee said the group decided to launch caravans after the Covid-19 outbreak forced them to abandon their plans to host a series of block parties.

He said he understands why some residents might be reluctant to open their doors to census workers, but he hopes the caravans, organized by community members, will foster a greater level of trust.

“We are the hard-to-count community,” Lee said. “It’s not like strangers are coming into our community asking us to do something. It’s like us asking us, and letting us know how important it is.”