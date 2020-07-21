Yulonda Griffin to direct county department of community resources

Yulonda Griffin: promoted to director of Mecklenburg County’s department of community resources.

Griffin will replace current director Rodney Adams, who is retiring after 32 years with the county.

In her new role, Griffin will be responsible for leading the county’s community resource centers, child support services division, unified workforce development program, and the consolidated HHS mail services center.

Griffin has worked in human services for more than 24 year. Before her promotion, she worked as assistant director for the county’s community resource center.

Among other roles, Griffin was instrumental in leading Mecklenburg’s transition into the Affordable Care Act, according to a county statement announcing her promotions.