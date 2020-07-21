Sanitation worker collecting garbage dies after he was struck by car

A sanitation worker who was collecting garbage along a street in east Charlotte died Monday after he was struck by a car, according to the

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Authorities identified the victim as Robert Bernard Taylor, age 55.

According to an initial report, Taylor was one of two men operating a city of Charlotte sanitation truck in the 9600 block of Albemarle Road when they stopped to collect garbage from bins that had been left along the curb. Shortly after 11:30 a.m., Taylor and his coworker both got out of the truck to collect garbage from the curbside bins when Taylor was struck by a 2013 Toyota Prius as he stood behind the truck emptying a bin into the back of the truck.

The driver of the Prius, identified by CMPD as Eugene Banks, was treated at a hospital for serious injuries.

The police investigating the crash said the garbage truck was stopped in the right lane with lights flashing when the Prius struck Taylor and the back of the truck. The second sanitation worker was not reported as injured.