City Council approves affordable housing development in south Charlotte

City Council voted yes to a plan that would see 104 affordable apartments built on the YWCA Central Carolinas’ 10-acre campus in south Charlotte.

According to the plan, first announced in February, the development would include one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments deemed affordable for families earning between 30% and 60% of the area median income.

Why it matters: Like many cities in the United States, Charlotte is in desperate need of affordable housing, especially for families closest to the poverty line.

The project will be built with assistance from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Housing Partnership.

Shortly after council voted last night to approve the rezoning, the YWCA announced a $4 million anonymous gift to the project, according to the Charlotte Observer.