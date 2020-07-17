The story behind Charlotte’s Black-owned pizza franchise and how it’s surviving the pandemic

Brothers Javon and Jermiles Williams understand the meaning of legacy and valuing their customers. Their parents, Linsten and Lizzie Williams, opened Exclusively Yours Hair Design, Inc. over 45 years ago. The hair salon, located at 1603 West Boulevard, created a cornerstone business for the west Charlotte community. In 1998, Linsten, a hairstylist by trade, brought another business into the family — a franchise opportunity born out of necessity. One day while trying to order pizza for his employees at the salon, the elder Williams realized that restaurants weren’t willing to deliver food to his westside location. He believed it was because of the area’s stigma as a crime-ridden part of town. That moment confirmed what the family’s next venture would be, a pizza establishment that delivered throughout their neighborhood. “My father went to a franchise convention to explore opportunities and met the owner of Mr. Jim’s.Pizza,” Javon said. “He followed up with a visit to the company headquarters in Texas and has been with them ever since.”

Mr. Jim’s.Pizza #77 sits at the corner of West Boulevard and Remount Road, neighboring the Williams’ hair salon. According to the family, their store is the only Black-owned pizza franchise in Charlotte. Their delivery service spans a five-mile radius, including the Beatties Ford Road corridor, uptown, and parts of South Boulevard and east Charlotte. Javon remembered the community’s excitement when the store first opened and launched pizza delivery in the area. “Residents took photos of our drivers delivering pizza to their doors to capture the moment because other establishments either refused to deliver to residences in that zip code,” he recalled, “or they ended delivery between 4 and 6 p.m. No food deliveries were made at night.” The family opened a second location in 1999 on Graham Street near Wayne’s Supermarket to accommodate more school lunch orders. However, business was slow and the shopping center landlord wanted to raise the rent. “This was right when the recession started to hit, and our delivery zones were beginning to overlap,” Javon said. “When we realized that we could service the same area from one store, we opted to close [the Graham Street location] and increase from three to five drivers to continue servicing those customers.” Left to right: Javon, Lizzie and Jermiles Williams stand inside Mr. Jim’s.Pizza. Photo: QCity Metro Today, the family has settled into their respective roles managing both businesses. Lizzie, a former school counselor and three-time breast cancer survivor, has since retired from running daily operations. She scaled back to handle accounting and other paperwork.