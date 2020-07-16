CMS reopening with two weeks in classrooms, then fully online

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools will reopen next month with two weeks of in-person onboarding before moving to remote learning. School board members voted 7-1, with one abstention, to approve “Plan B-Plus Remote” during a nearly six-hour emergency meeting livestreamed Wednesday from Mallard Creek High School. The decision addresses worsening Covid-19 conditions and follows Gov. Roy Cooper’s announcement a day earlier that granted North Carolina school districts the option to reopen with social distancing measures in place or remote-only instruction. Plan B-Plus Remote looks significantly different from plans introduced during the school board’s July 1 meeting. In this latest version, K-12 students will be assigned to one of three tracts that will each get three to four days of face time with teachers during the first two weeks of school. Tract A will attend school Aug. 17 – 19

Tract B will attend school Aug. 20 – 21 and Aug. 24 – 25

Tract C will attend school Aug. 26 – 28

All students begin remote learning on Aug. 31 A “Full Remote Academy” launches Aug. 17 for students who don’t want to attend orientation in person. Medical experts say district must balance risk A lineup of local health experts presented data and answered hours of board members’ questions to shed light on when schools could safely reopen.

Mecklenburg County has more than 15,000 lab-confirmed cases of Covid-19. That’s more than any other county in the state. Heading into fall, that’s not the only health risk concerning Public Health Director Gibbie Harris. “Flu season is the one thing that has me terribly concerned,” she said. “Once we get into flu season, we’re going to need to make sure to get as many people vaccinated as possible because it just complicates the whole issue.” Novant Health pediatrician Catherine Ohmstede said the virus has “been really gentle” to children. The hospital has tested 15,000 children under 18 for the coronavirus. She said 2,000 tested positive, with 10 children sick enough to be admitted. One child became critically ill, but Ohmstede noted the child had severe underlying conditions. Gary Little, chief medical officer at Atrium Health, told board members there were risks associated with any decisions they made. They should work to minimize risk, he said, because they can’t eliminate it. “All indications to me is that we’re going to be living with this virus for the next year and a half,” he predicted. “If you don’t open now, when could you open? You could be looking at next fall.” Board members react Vice Chair Thelma Byers-Bailey said Plan B-Plus Remote will help the kids who “would otherwise get lost.” During an update in May, Superintendent Earnest Winston noted that administrators hadn’t connected with roughly 3,000 students since schools closed on March 13.