JCSU gifted $250K from Carolina Panthers owner

Carolina Panthers and Charlotte’s Major League Soccer owner David Tepper and his wife, Nicole, are helping Johnson C. Smith University students return to school this fall.

School officials announced the couple’s $250,000 donation will establish the David and Nicole Tepper Scholarship at Charlotte’s historically Black university. With the virus disproportionately affecting communities of color, the scholarship will benefit up to 70 returning students experiencing financial hardship because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“This pandemic has put a lot of people in a tough spot, particularly students who are trying to complete their education and earn their degrees,” Tepper said. “This institution means a lot to this community, and we look forward to building on our relationship in the future.”

Nicole adds, “This is an important first step in our relationship with Johnson C. Smith. I’ve visited the university and met with President Armbrister. We want to make a difference.”

As higher education navigates the complexities of safely reopening campuses in a Covid reality, Armbrister says the donation will help prevent a decrease in enrollment.