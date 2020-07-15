Charlotte small businesses get $2.16 million in Covid-19 relief grants

Nearly 200 small businesses received first-round funding under the city of Charlotte’s Access to Capital Small Business Recovery program, officials announced Wednesday.

The program, designed to assist small businesses impacted by the economic shutdown brought on by the coronavirus pandemic, awarded grants totaling $2.16 million to 195 Charlotte companies – businesses that span a range of industries, including restaurants, convenience stores, florists, and hair salons.

The city partnered with Foundation For The Carolinas (FFTC) to launch the program, which will distribute a total of $30 million in federal CARES Act funding. The deadline for submitting an application is 5 p.m. on July 31.

Giovy Buyers, owner of Southern Blossom Florist, said his business received a $10,000 grant from the program.

“In March, when Gov. Cooper issued the shelter in place order for all non-essential businesses, I was forced to close my doors,” he said in a statement. “As the pandemic wore on, I saw all of my summer events cancel.”