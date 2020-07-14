Gov. Cooper: NC schools can reopen at 50% capacity with in-person, virtual mix

Gov. Roy Cooper announced Tuesday that North Carolina K-12 schools can reopen next month under a hybrid plan, with students splitting time between classroom instruction and remote learning.

“It’s a measured, balanced approach that will allow children to attend but provide important safety protocols like fewer children in the classroom, social distancing, face coverings and more,” Cooper said during a virtual news conference.

Cooper’s direction follows Plan B of three reopening scenarios and comes less than five weeks away from the mandated Aug. 17 start date. Under these guidelines, schools would operate at 50% capacity with a rotation schedule for students that combines in-person and virtual learning. He said that Plan B is the baseline and that individual school districts can reopen completely virtual if necessary.

Statewide safety measures require face coverings for all students and staff; symptom screenings and temperature checks for anyone entering schools; a minimum of six feet distance apart; and details of how schools will isolate students who have been exposed to the virus. Cooper strongly encouraged school leaders to create other safety guidelines like one-way hallways and suspending school assemblies.

“We know schools will look a lot different this year. They have to, in order to be safe and effective,” Cooper said.