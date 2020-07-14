Gov. Cooper: NC schools can reopen at 50% capacity with in-person, virtual mix

Gov. Roy Cooper announced Tuesday that North Carolina K-12 schools can reopen next month under a hybrid plan, with students splitting time between classroom instruction and remote learning.
“It’s a measured, balanced approach that will allow children to attend but provide important safety protocols like fewer children in the classroom, social distancing, face coverings and more,” Cooper said during a virtual news conference.
Cooper’s direction follows Plan B of three reopening scenarios and comes less than five weeks away from the mandated Aug. 17 start date. Under these guidelines, schools would operate at 50% capacity with a rotation schedule for students that combines in-person and virtual learning. He said that Plan B is the baseline and that individual school districts can reopen completely virtual if necessary.
Statewide safety measures require face coverings for all students and staff; symptom screenings and temperature checks for anyone entering schools; a minimum of six feet distance apart; and details of how schools will isolate students who have been exposed to the virus. Cooper strongly encouraged school leaders to create other safety guidelines like one-way hallways and suspending school assemblies.
“We know schools will look a lot different this year. They have to, in order to be safe and effective,” Cooper said.
Earlier this month, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools leadership presented the district’s version of the plan that included:
- Pre-K through eighth-grade students split into three groups assigned by school principals. Students follow an A, B, C week schedule, rotating between a week of in-person instruction and two weeks of remote learning.
- Students in grades 9-11 — also following an A, B, C schedule — return to classrooms Monday through Thursday during their assigned week and participate in remote learning on Fridays.
- High school seniors follow a fully remote schedule, except on Fridays when they attend in-person to also focus on college and career activities.
Parents could choose a fully remote-learning option for K-8 students that would operate as a “school within a school.”
‘Numbers still troubling’
Cooper also announced that Phase 2 of the state’s three-phase reopening plan is getting another extension. Initially, Phase 2 was set to expire June 26, then Cooper pushed it back to July 17. Now, the coronavirus-related restrictions remain in place for another three weeks.
“Easing restrictions now … can cause a spike that would threaten our ability to open schools,” he said.
Cooper added that if trends spike and physically attending school can’t be done, even with safety protocols, then North Carolina will revert to remote learning.
This story is developing. Check back for updates.
